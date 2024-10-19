 12,393 Students From Class 10,12 Have Not Paid Their Exam Fees; MPBSE Issues Ultimatum
Students are expected to pay Rs 1200 as regular fees by October 25 with a late fee of Rs 100. If the students fail to pay the fee they would no longer be considered regular candidates for the exams

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 12:32 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 12,393 students of Class 10 and 12 in Madhya Pradesh have not yet paid their exam fees. These students from private and government schools have submitted their exam forms but have not yet paid the fees. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued an ultimatum for students to submit their fees by October 25.

Failure to pay the fees will result in the students losing their regular student status. MPBSE has sent a letter to all district collectors regarding this matter. The Class 10 and 12 exams, conducted by MPBSE, will begin in March 2024, with over 18 lakh students expected to appear. The last date to submit exam forms with the regular fee of Rs 1200 was October 7.

MPBSE has released a school-wise list of such students, which includes 8,885 regular students from Classes 10 and 12. In response, the board has written to all district collectors, stating that these students must pay their fees by October 25 with a late fee of Rs 100. If the fees are not submitted by this date, the students will no longer be considered regular candidates for the exams.

Additionally, 3,508 students in the private category have not submitted their exam fees. After this date, private candidates will have to pay an additional late fee of Rs 2,000 between October 26 and November 10, Rs 5,000 between November 11 and 25, and Rs 10,000 between November 26 and December 10. If the fees are submitted after December 10, the late fee will increase to Rs 12,000.  

1254 students from Indore district yet to pay fee

In Bhopal district, 690 students from 94 schools have not paid their fees. The highest numbers of students, 1254 in Indore district, have not submitted their fees. In 33 districts across the state, 66 schools (both private and government) have not submitted a single exam form for Class 10 or 12. MPBSE has also issued a district-wise list of these schools, which includes six schools from Morena, five from Gwalior, and four each from Khargone and Rajgarh.

