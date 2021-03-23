12 women among 13 killed in Gwalior accident

GWALIOR: Thirteen people, including 12 women and the driver of a three-wheeler, died in a collision with a speeding bus on the Gwalior-Morena road, in the Chawni police station area of Gwalior district, early on Tuesday morning. SP Amit Sanghi said that a taxi, carrying 13 people, collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction. Eight of the occupants of the vehicle died on the spot and the remaining ones in hospital.Passengers travelling in the bus escaped unhurt, a senior official said, adding that the driver of the bus fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle, which has been seized. The bus driver was arrested by the police in the evening.The women were cooks and had gone to cook food at one of the Anganwadi centres in the Stone Park area on Monday evening. After finishing the work, when they were returning home around 5 am, 12 women boarded two auto-rickshaws. But, midway, the engine of one of the autos failed and the six women travelling in the vehicle boarded the other auto, which was now carrying 13 people, including the driver. While they were on their way, a bus coming from the opposite direction collided with the vehicle. Earlier, on Monday evening, the women had reached the Anganwadi in three auto-rickshaws. After dropping them off, two stayed there with them and one returned. The collector said that an ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh — and Rs 25,000 for the last rites of the deceased — had been given to the families. Minister Pradhumn Singh Tomar also reachedthe hospital and consoled the families. Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput has ordered an inquiry into the matter and instructed the commissioner to suspend the Gwalior RTO. Sources said the deputy commissioner, road transport, was going to investigate the incident.