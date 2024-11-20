 Volvo XC40 Recharge Rebrands as EX40: Priced at Rs 56.10 Lakh
The Volvo EX40 retains its rear-wheel-drive setup, powered by a 69kWh battery that delivers 238hp and 420Nm of torque.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Volvo XC40 Recharge |

Volvo India has rebranded the XC40 Recharge as the EX40, adopting a unified naming approach for its electric vehicle lineup. This global naming strategy, introduced earlier this year, aligns with Volvo’s vision for its EV range, which already includes the EX30 and EX90. Additionally, the C40 recharge coupe-SUV is expected to be renamed as the EC40, reflecting the brand’s consistency in nomenclature.

article-image

Volvo has launched the EX40 in India with a price tag of Rs 56.10 lakh (ex-showroom), reflecting a slight increase over the previous XC40 Recharge, which was priced at Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The revised pricing aligns with the brand’s updated identity for its electric vehicle range while continuing to offer premium features and performance.

Volvo XC 40 Recharge

Volvo XC 40 Recharge |

The Volvo EX40 retains its rear-wheel-drive setup, powered by a 69kWh battery that delivers 238hp and 420Nm of torque, with a claimed WLTP range of 475km. Compared to its predecessor, the XC40 Recharge, the EX40 introduces enhanced features such as a 360-degree camera and a premium Harman Kardon sound system. It also includes Pixel LED headlamps, a 12-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, two-zone climate control, and park assist. Additional amenities like a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, powered front seats, and 19-inch alloy wheels add to its appeal.

article-image

Volvo India is clearing its remaining stock of the XC40 Recharge single-motor variant, offering discounts of up to Rs 5.05 lakh. The twin-motor version, however, has already sold out. For buyers seeking a more powerful alternative, the C40 Recharge is available with a twin-motor setup delivering 408hp and a larger 78kWh battery, now offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.05 lakh.

In India, Volvo faces tough competition in the premium car segment from established brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi. Additionally, newer entrants like Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer competitive pricing and features, intensifying the rivalry.

