Be A Fan Of Comfort: New Petrol Volvo XC90 Revealed

By: G R Mukesh | September 08, 2024
Volvo brings the New petrol Volvo XC90, as the Swedish car company looks away from its 2030 all-electric inventory target.
Inside the car is designed with comfort in mind. The car has a supple leather, open-pore wood trim, focusing on elegance.
The B5 models are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
The B5 and B6 powertrains are aided by a 48-volt electric motor.
This system can produce the peak performance of 247 hp and can go from 0-96.5 Kmph in 4.5 seconds.
The BMW X5 and the Audi Q7 are some of the Electric or EV options in the segment.
According to some estimates the price of Volvo XC90 could go as high as Rs 70 lakh.
Thanks For Reading!