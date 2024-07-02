Italian Masterpiece: Maserati Unveils GranCabrio Folgore

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | July 02, 2024
Maserati has revealed its GranCabrio Folgore and is equipped with three electric motors generating a total of 818 horsepower.
It color has a unique red shade named Terra di Tignanello
It features brown leather with a silver and burgundy ribbed weave made from Vegea, a leather substitute derived from vineyards.
The special edition, a one-of-one model dedicated to Tignanello.
It includes gloss black brake calipers, matte black wheels, and glossy copper badging.
Contains a plaque with the dates "1971–2021" and laser-etched dark briar wood.
Features a 83.0-kWh battery pack, 800-volt architecture, supports DC fast-charging up to 270 kilowatts, and offers up to 233 miles of range on the EPA cycle.
Thanks For Reading!