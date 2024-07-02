The Single Life: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Teased

By: G R Mukesh | July 02, 2024

Ducati India has teased the upcoming launch of the Hypermotard 698 Mono on its social media channels.

An optional upgrade, with a Termignoni exhaust, power increases to 84.5 bhp and 67 Nm.

It features a 659cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine and about the power output, it produces 77.5 bhp and 63 Nm of torque.

It features a sports a high-set front fender, wide handlebars, and a sleek tail section.

It includes a 3.8-inch LCD display, all-LED lighting, and four ride modes.

It is built on a trellis frame with fully-adjustable front forks and rear monoshock suspension.

In electronics suite, it offers traction control, ride-by-wire, cornering ABS, and more.

Thanks For Reading!

Polestar 4: SUV Spaciousness, Coupe Aerodynamics And Electric Age Innovation
Find out More