Polestar 4: SUV Spaciousness, Coupe Aerodynamics And Electric Age Innovation

By: G R Mukesh | July 02, 2024
The comfortable room for travel. Both front and rear seats are powered.
In an instant, from transparent to opaque. The electrochromic glass roof's liquid crystals reflect light and lessen glare.
Motivated by the solar system, the interior lighting creates an orbiting light line around the cabin.
Tailored knit upholstery cuts waste without sacrificing style or comfort because it is made to fit.
Voice commands can be used to activate smart devices at home, plan routes, start apps, and control car functions.
The rear view and interior space are improved by removing the rear window and installing a rear-facing HD camera.
Thanks For Reading!