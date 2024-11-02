Tata Safari Pure Variants Updated: Know What’s New and What’s Missing

Tata Safari |

Tata Motors has recently updated the features for the Safari's Pure trim levels, which will take effect immediately. The new specifications affect the Pure, Pure (O), Pure +, and Pure + S variants, which will now lack several previously included features.

Notable omissions include armrests, spare wheels, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), LED lighting, roof lights in the second and third rows, and air conditioning vents for the third row. Instead of the auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, these models will now be fitted with a manual version. On the upside, the Pure trims have received some appealing additions, such as a reverse parking camera, a shark-fin antenna, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Tata SAfari |

Tata Motors has maintained the pricing of the Safari after the recent feature updates, with the Pure variant starting at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Safari lineup features four key variants: Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished. Equipped with a robust 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, the SUV delivers an impressive 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Buyers can opt for either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. In terms of fuel efficiency, the manual variant offers 16.30 km/l, while the automatic delivers 14.50 km/l.

In October 2024, Tata Motors Limited reported total sales of 82,682 vehicles across both domestic and international markets. This figure reflects a slight decline from the 82,954 units sold in the same month last year. Domestic sales remained stable, with the company selling 80,839 units compared to 80,825 units in October 2023, marking virtually no change year-over-year.

Tata Curvv EV - Bharat NCAP Crash Test |

In other news, Bharat NCAP has recently revealed that multiple Tata models, including the Nexon ICE, Curvv ICE, and Curvv EV, have all been awarded 5-star safety ratings. This significant accomplishment underscores Tata Motors' commitment to safety, with the Curvv now joining the ranks of other well-rated Tata vehicles such as the Harrier, Safari, Punch EV, and both versions of the Nexon.