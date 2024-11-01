Auto Sales October: From Tata To Hyundai, Automobile Majors Release Their Monthly Data

The brand new month has come to pass and so has, as per tradition, the auto sales data for the previous month. Major automobile manufacturers have declared their numbers for the month of October. This auto data comes in the middle of festivities, which often results in increased business activities and commerce.

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra Group's Mahindra & Mahindra recorded bumper sales of 96,648 units. This is the company's highest-ever sales number for a month. It also marks a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in sales numbers.

File

The Mumbai-based car maker known for its SUVs sold 80,679 units to dealers in October of 2023.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors continued to trail M&M, like last month, and in the bargain reported a dip in its sales numbers. On Friday, Tata Motors reported sales of a total of 82,682 units in October.

In October 2023, this number stood at compared to 82,954 units. Total domestic sales were marginally up at 80,839 units.

Maruti Suzuki

Now, we come to the market leader, Maruti Suzuki. The largest Indian automaker broke records with its highest ever sale in the festive month of October.

The company sold a mammoth 2,06,434 units this October, twice as much as M&M and Tata Motors. This also marked a 4 per cent year-on-year rise over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The New Delhi-based company had managed to sell a total of 1,99,217 units in the same time last year.

Read Also Starbucks Shares React As New CEO Brian Niccol Looks To Shake Up The Coffee Chain Amid Fall In Sales...

Toyota India

Now, from India's largest automaker, we move to the world's biggest carmaker in the shape of the Indian arm of Toyota. Toyota Kirloskar on Friday reported the sale of 30,845 units.

This is higher than the 21,879 units achieved in October of 2023. Globally, the Japanese car manufacturer holds over 10 per cent of the market share.

Hyundai India

Hyundai India, the newest and biggest entrant to the Indian market, dropped behind Mahindra and Mahindra, losing the second spot to the company.

Hyundai sold a total of 70,078 units in October 2024. In October 2023, the company sold 68,728 units.

MG Motors

As a company that is finding its feet in the price sensitive and competitive Indian market, MG Motors' Indian arm, JSW MG Motor India, on Friday reported a 31 per cent year-on-year rise in its vehicular sales numbers.

Representative Image | Wikipedia

The total number of sales stood at 7,045 units in October 2024. The company, according to a statement, is focusing on vehicles with advanced tech or New energy vehicles (NEVs) to increase its footprint.