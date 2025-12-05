 NSE Announces Deadline Extension To March 31, 2026, For Investors To File Claims Against Defaulting Broker Karvy Stock Broking
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNSE Announces Deadline Extension To March 31, 2026, For Investors To File Claims Against Defaulting Broker Karvy Stock Broking

NSE Announces Deadline Extension To March 31, 2026, For Investors To File Claims Against Defaulting Broker Karvy Stock Broking

The National Stock Exchange announced an extension, to March 31, 2026, of the deadline for investors to file claims against defaulting broker Karvy Stock Broking Ltd, following advice from market regulator SEBI. The investigation also revealed fraudulent transfers of client shares into Karvy’s undisclosed demat account and subsequent pledges of those securities with lenders or banks.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange on Friday announced an extension, to March 31, 2026, of the deadline for investors to file claims against defaulting broker Karvy Stock Broking Ltd, following advice from market regulator SEBI. The earlier timeline for filing claims was up to June 2, 2025, the statement said. Karvy was declared a defaulter by the exchange on November 23, 2020.

As per NSE bye-laws, rules and regulations, claims against the default broker were invited from investors. The exchange urged the investors to take note of the above timelines and urged them to file their claims online at the NSE website (https://www.nseindia.com/complaints/details-to-be-provided-for-lodging-claims) before the stipulated timeline, if not lodged already. Alternatively, the claim form, duly filled and signed, along with the relevant documents, may also be sent in physical form to the Defaulters’ Section at the offices of the Exchange, the statement said.

Read Also
NSE, BSE Impose ₹5.42 Lakh Penalty On MTNL For Violating SEBI Board Composition Rules
article-image

For this purpose, the format of the claim form may be downloaded from https://www.nseindia.com or obtained from the corporate office at Mumbai or the regional or branch offices of the exchange. "However, the Exchange urges all claimants to make use of the online claim lodgement facility as mentioned above for better tracking of your claims," it noted. An investigation into Karvy Stock Broking Ltd. found that the firm failed to report a depository participant in filings with regulators and exchanges.

The investigation also revealed fraudulent transfers of client shares into Karvy’s undisclosed demat account and subsequent pledges of those securities with lenders or banks. Through the illegal pledging of client shares, Karvy is estimated to have obtained loans worth Rs 2,873 crore. Funds raised were credited to six Karvy bank accounts designated as “stock broker‑own accounts” rather than stock broker‑client accounts, and those accounts were not reported to the market regulator.

FPJ Shorts
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses 10Cr Mark, Aims For 15Cr
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses 10Cr Mark, Aims For 15Cr
Clean Max Enviro Energy Files Updated DRHP For ₹5,200 Crore IPO, Issue Likely To Open In 3rd Week Of December
Clean Max Enviro Energy Files Updated DRHP For ₹5,200 Crore IPO, Issue Likely To Open In 3rd Week Of December
Maharashtra Congress Demands White Paper As Mahayuti Govt Completes One Year
Maharashtra Congress Demands White Paper As Mahayuti Govt Completes One Year
'Tiny Burj Khalifa': Indian Boy Steals Show At Fancy Dress Competition In Dubai, Appears As World's Tallest Tower | WATCH
'Tiny Burj Khalifa': Indian Boy Steals Show At Fancy Dress Competition In Dubai, Appears As World's Tallest Tower | WATCH

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Clean Max Enviro Energy Files Updated DRHP For ₹5,200 Crore IPO, Issue Likely To Open In 3rd Week...

Clean Max Enviro Energy Files Updated DRHP For ₹5,200 Crore IPO, Issue Likely To Open In 3rd Week...

Sensex Jumps 447 Points, Nifty Gains 153 After RBI’s 25 bps Cut, Markets Cheer Softer Inflation...

Sensex Jumps 447 Points, Nifty Gains 153 After RBI’s 25 bps Cut, Markets Cheer Softer Inflation...

SEBI Bans Financial Influencer Avadhut Sathe From Stock Markets, Freezes His Accounts & Orders To...

SEBI Bans Financial Influencer Avadhut Sathe From Stock Markets, Freezes His Accounts & Orders To...

RBI’s ₹1 Lakh Crore Bond Buying and $5 Billion Swap, What It Means For Markets & The Common Man...

RBI’s ₹1 Lakh Crore Bond Buying and $5 Billion Swap, What It Means For Markets & The Common Man...

Industry Leaders Across Sectors Welcomed RBI's 5.25% Repo Rate Cut, Strengthening India’s...

Industry Leaders Across Sectors Welcomed RBI's 5.25% Repo Rate Cut, Strengthening India’s...