Tata Motors Achieves 15 Lakh Sales Milestone in ILMCV Truck Range |

Tata Motors has reached a significant milestone by selling 15 lakh trucks in the Intermediate, Light, and Medium Commercial Vehicles (ILMCV) segment, becoming the first manufacturer in India to achieve this feat. To celebrate this achievement, the company has launched new variants of several truck models, including the Tata SFC 407 Gold, Tata LPT, Tata SFC 709G, Tata LPT 1109G, Tata LPK 1112, and Tata LPK 1416.

In addition to the new models, Tata Motors is offering attractive financing options aimed at first-time buyers, along with a 6-year extended warranty on all ILMCV trucks, providing customers with enhanced assurance and support.

The ILMCV segment from Tata Motors encompasses trucks with a gross vehicle weight between 4 and 19 tonnes, designed to meet the varied needs of customers across multiple industries, including agriculture, e-commerce, construction, and logistics. Tata Motors provides a comprehensive range of fuel-efficient vehicles in this segment, ensuring low ownership costs and high uptime for operators. These attributes are aimed at enhancing profitability for customers, making Tata's offerings a competitive choice in the commercial vehicle market.

Tata Motors offers a diverse ILMCV portfolio that includes various cabin options, such as the LPT, SFC, Signa, and Ultra models, as well as multiple deck lengths and body styles. To support its customers, the company has launched the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative, which focuses on comprehensive vehicle lifecycle management. This initiative includes services like breakdown assistance, guaranteed turnaround times, annual maintenance contracts (AMC), and convenient access to genuine spare parts.

Furthermore, Tata Motors employs its Fleet Edge connected vehicle platform to enhance fleet management, aiming to optimize vehicle uptime and minimize total ownership costs. With a robust network of over 2,500 sales and service locations across India, Tata Motors ensures reliable support for its customers' commercial vehicles.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors, said, “Reaching the 15-lakh sales milestone is a moment of immense pride for us. It stands as a testament to the trust and loyalty of our customers and reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance their operations. Our new variants and extended warranty are designed to improve earning potential and ensure long-term peace of mind, keeping us ahead of their expectations. As we move forward, we remain focused on being customer-centric, reaffirming our role as a valued partner in driving long-term growth and success."