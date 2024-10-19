Ratan Tata: Legend Who Transcended Industry And Touched Millions Hearts

The recent death of industrialist Ratan Tata shook Indians from all walks of life. This shock showed their love for him. Many confessed to feeling as if a family member had left them. In this light, we try to understand why Ratan Tata mattered to the public and what he stood for.

Why the sadness

For Neeja Shah Goswami, CEO of Whiskers India, Tata showed ‘an immense sense of determination, resilience, wisdom, and brilliance’. “He is a legend who will always be remembered for showing the world to do great work that is inclusive, that is keeping in mind the larger vision. That is why there is love and affection for Tata which has been reflected by people from all walks of life on his death.”

For some, he stands for the respect he brought to his name and work ethic. Amit Malhotra, Founder and CEO of McCoy Mart, reveals, “He has been one of the greatest industrialists ever seen in the Indian market – who not only invested all his heart and soul in ensuring that every Indian experiences ‘quality’ through TATA products but also donated billions of dollars for several causes in the country or beyond over the last several decades.”

He remembers a quote that he read that he feels stands for everything Ratan Tata — ‘This morning, I woke up and glanced at the time on my Titan watch. I turned off the Voltas air conditioner and made breakfast with TATA Salt while catching up on the news on my TATA Sky. At work, I rely on software supported by Tata Consultancy Services, and tonight, I’ll take a TATA Marcopolo bus to catch my Air India flight to Bangalore for a meeting.’

See the difference

Everyone agrees industrialist and person Ratan Tata was class apart. Rohan Mankani, Director, Raviraj Publicity Pvt Ltd, reveals, “India had very few business families to begin with after independence so fame naturally went to the Tatas, Birlas, Godrej’s, Oberois, etc. But Tata became different through achievements and iconic moves like buying out competitions or levelling up to companies which looked down upon Indian businessmen. He stood for making things happen and achieving targets which everyone else thought were impossible (Jaguar take-over). That apart, his genuine love for strays and his philanthropy was a paradigm in today’s busy and selfish corporate world.”

Apart from Tata leading the TATA Group into a deeply trusted brand, Amit adds, "He was a real hero, a real philanthropist who donated 99% of his wealth to help people in need. That’s what made him stand out — he was always about building a better India, one step at a time, and that’s how people will always remember him.”

Dr Rahul Chandhok, Head Psychiatrist and Head Consultant, Mental Health and Behavioural Science, Artemis Hospitals, rightly states that Tata's unwavering commitment to ethical business practices and social responsibility makes him stand out. "He believed in sustainable development, innovation, and investing in human capital, which set a precedent in corporate India. His vision for Tata Group emphasised not just financial success but also contributing positively to society in whatever way possible. He championed diversity, empowerment, and inclusivity, fostering a corporate culture that valued every employee.”

In need of Ratan Tata

Rohan feels that for a country to grow, there is a need for job givers and opportunity creators. While China and the USA have hundreds of business people and corporate houses, India has only around 15. But Ratan Tata formed such chances and provided jobs to millions of Indians in many ways.

Dr Chandhok's article sheds light on Tata's focus on innovation, education, and community welfare, which speaks of his corporate accountability. "As India faces complex social issues, the need for leaders who prioritise sustainability and inclusivity becomes crucial. Tata’s legacy encourages future generations to blend ambition with altruism, fostering a more equitable society.”

“Ratan Tata is a vital figure in India for his ethical business leadership, commitment to philanthropy and support for innovation,” states Neeja. “He inspired entrepreneurs and promoted sustainable practices, demonstrating that success can align with social responsibility. His vision fostered economic growth while prioritising the well-being of society, making him a role model for the nation and the society at large.”

Amit also feels India needs someone like Rata Tata since he showed businesses can be more than money-churning but can make a difference. "The TATA family has never been involved in scandals because they always deliver what they promise, which makes them one of the most trusted names in the world. Ratan Tata was like a role model for what leadership should look like. He showed that you can succeed while still being good to people — and that's exactly the kind of leadership India needs.”

Personal take

Many would take a leaf out of Ratan Tata's page. Dr Chandhok mentions, “While I haven’t met him personally, his interviews and public speeches have inspired me

to the core to value compassion and purpose in my endeavours. His ability to connect with people from all walks of life and his genuine concern for societal issues have encouraged me to approach challenges with empathy.”

Neeja mentions, "In today’s world of trick or trade, the man has kept his word in his personal and professional life. To me, he is not just an industrialist that mattered but a leader that mattered. Truly his life is proof that legacy is built by every action that one takes. He has displayed grace in response to adversities in life and not giving in to temptations of malpractices.”

Rohan, who works for the strays, is inspired by Tata, who ventured into opening his properties and venues to the strays. He is sad not to have met or spoken to Ratan Tata. "But I passed him at a few conferences or even heard him speak. He was courteous enough to nod back if you said hello or namaste from far back or while passing. That’s how I will always remember him.”

No doubt, a mighty heart like Ratan Tata lives amid us through his thoughts and work.