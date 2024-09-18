Tata Punch Gets a Stylish Upgrade: New Features and Sunroof Options Added

Tata Punch |

Tata Motors has upgraded the Tata Punch with several new features in its latest model. The refreshed Punch now includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, and rear AC vents, bringing additional convenience and technology. Available in 10 different trims, the updated Tata Punch starts at Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). These updates aim to enhance the appeal of this popular micro-SUV by offering a more premium driving experience.

The Tata Punch retains its mechanical setup with no changes to the engine options. It continues to offer a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 86.5 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT. The Punch also provides a 1.2-liter bi-fuel CNG engine, which matches the petrol engine’s power and torque but delivers reduced figures of 72.5 bhp and 103 Nm when running on CNG. This bi-fuel engine comes exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Punch - Infotainment System |

The latest Tata Punch update brings several feature enhancements without altering the exterior design. The new model now includes an LED readout instrument cluster as a standard feature, similar to the Punch CNG. The base variant continues to offer essential features such as dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, ESP, and front power windows. The Pure Rhythm pack has been replaced by the new Punch (O) variant, which adds rear power windows, central locking with a remote key, power-adjustable side mirrors, and full wheel covers. The overall look of the Punch remains unchanged, focusing improvements on the interior and features.

Tata Punch - Wireless Charger |

The Tata Punch continues to offer the Adventure trim with its existing features, including a 3.5-inch audio system, steering-mounted controls, an anti-glare rear-view mirror, and follow-me-home headlamps. For those looking for more technology, the Rhythm pack adds a 7-inch touchscreen audio system from Harman, along with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a reverse camera. The new Adventure S and Adventure + S variants bring additional enhancements, such as an electric sunroof, a redesigned center console with rear AC vents, automatic headlamps and wipers, and adjustable driver’s seat height. The Adventure + S variant also features the upgraded infotainment system from the Rhythm pack, Type C fast charging ports at both the front and rear, a rear wiper, and keyless entry with start/stop functionality.

Tata Punch - Rear AC Vents |

The Tata Punch now offers a new Accomplished + trim, featuring a large 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This trim includes several upgrades over the standard Adventure model, such as automatic climate control, projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, fog lamps, rear air conditioning vents, keyless entry, cruise control, stylish wheels, a rear wiper, and a cooled glovebox. Additionally, the Accomplished + S variant adds a sunroof and automatic headlamps and wipers for extra convenience and comfort.

The Tata Punch’s range now includes the top-spec Creative + trim, which enhances the Accomplished + with features like a wireless charging pad, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps and wipers, tyre pressure monitoring, and puddle lamps. For added luxury, the Creative + S variant introduces a sunroof, further elevating the model’s premium appeal.