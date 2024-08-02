Tata Punch Hits 4 Lakh Sales Milestone in Just Three Years

Mr. Mohan Savarkar, Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited & Mr. Pramod Choudhary, Vice President, Operations, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, at the 4 Lakh Punch roll out celebration event. |

Tata Motors has revealed that the Punch, its entry-level SUV, has reached a significant milestone by surpassing 4 lakh sales within three years of its launch in October 2021. This achievement underscores the Punch’s strong market performance, driven in part by the popularity of its variants, such as Punch iCNG and Punch EV.

The Tata Punch made a notable impact in August 2022, reaching the 1 lakh sales mark just 10 months after its debut. The model's popularity surged with the addition of the CNG variant in 2023, helping it achieve 2 lakh sales by the end of the year. By December 2023, the Punch had crossed the 3-lakh sales threshold. The recent launch of the electric Punch in January 2024 has further boosted its appeal, driving its sales to new heights and showcasing its growing success in the market.

Tata Punch 4 lakh sales milestone |

Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., commented on the achievement, saying, “Tata Motors is renowned for its profound understanding of the Indian consumer, which allows us to develop innovative and practical products. With the Punch, we not only introduced a new sub-segment to the Indian market but also made SUV features more accessible by offering a well-rounded package in a compact size. We are thrilled that the Punch has resonated so strongly with Indian consumers, building a loyal customer base who have become its greatest advocates. We take immense pride in reaching this milestone and are confident that the next 1 lakh sales will come even more swiftly.”

In FY24, the sub-compact SUV segment experienced remarkable growth of 75% year-on-year, with the Tata Punch leading the field by capturing 68% of the market share. The Punch has set new standards in this category with innovative features like 90-degree door opening, an Electronic Stability Program as standard, rain-sensing wipers, and an impressive ground clearance of 187mm. The introduction of the CNG variant has also played a significant role in boosting sales, driving a 30% increase in the overall Punch brand's performance. The Punch EV has attracted considerable interest from electric vehicle enthusiasts, adding an extra 15% to the overall sales growth of the Punch brand.