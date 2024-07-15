Tata Curvv SUV-Coupe India Launch Date Announced: August 7

Tata Curvv | Tata Motors

After much anticipation, the official launch date of the highly awaited Tata Curvv has been announced. The Tata Curvv is set to debut in India on August 7. For months, numerous spy shots of this car have circulated on social media, fueling widespread speculation and excitement. Now, the official invitation for the Tata Curvv launch has been received, confirming the date and setting the stage for its grand unveiling.

The Tata Curvv is expected to feature a sleek design that draws inspiration from other Tata models. Anticipated elements include a distinctive split headlamp setup, streamlined door handles, and a stylish coupe like profile. The rear will likely showcase wraparound L-shaped LED tail lamps, and a shark fin antenna, complemented by a new alloy wheel. As an electric vehicle, the Curvv EV will sport a signature blanked-off grille, setting it apart from the IC counterpart. Additionally, unique bumpers and LED lights patterns are expected to enhance its futuristic appearance.

For those who prefer petrol, Tata is introducing a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine in the Curvv, offering an impressive 125 bhp. Diesel enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the Curvv will feature the Nexon's 1.5-litre engine, delivering 115 bhp and 260 Nm of torque.

The Tata Curvv coupe SUV is rumored to be packed with cutting-edge technology. It is expected to include an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and a 360-degree camera. Inside, the Curvv will likely boast a large floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display (HUD), dual-zone climate control, a sleek two-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and an electric parking brake.

Tata Motors' highly awaited Curvv SUV, showcased in its near-final version at the Bharat Mobility Show earlier this year, is set to make a significant impact upon its launch. The Tata Curvv will compete against strong rivals like the Citroen Basalt and well-established mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.