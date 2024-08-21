Skoda Kylaq: Upcoming Subcompact SUV Name Revealed

Skoda has revealed the name of its upcoming subcompact SUV as ‘Kylaq’, a term rooted in the Sanskrit word for crystal. The name was selected following a public campaign called ‘Name your Skoda’, where participants were encouraged to propose names that had two syllables and started and ended with the letters ‘K’ and ‘Q’, The campaign attracted over a lakh entry, with a variety of suggestions. After careful considerations, Skoda chose ‘Kylaq’ from a shortlist that included names like Kariq, Kliq, and Kyroq.

The upcoming Skoda Kylaq SUV is expected to be built on the MQB A0-IN platform, which is also used in models like the Slavia, Taigun, and Kushaq, a platform tailored specifically for the Indian market. While official details are yet to be confirmed, it’s likely that the Kylaq will feature the same 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine found in the Slavia and Kushaq. This engine is anticipated to produce 114bhp and 175Nm of torque, with transmission options including six-speed manual or six-speed automatic.

The Skoda Kylaq is anticipated to come with a modern look, featuring split LED headlamps, a redesigned grille, a bold bonnet, and unique inverted L-shaped LED taillights. Inside, the SUV is likely to be packed with features like a wireless phone charger, a fully digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and a sunroof. For safety, it might include a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, up to six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The Skoda Kylaq is set to make its official debut in India's subcompact SUV market in 2025. Positioned to compete with established models like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300, the Kylaq is expected to bring a fresh option to this highly competitive segment. More details about this upcoming Skoda model are anticipated as its launch date approaches.