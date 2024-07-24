Skoda Kushaq and Slavia 1.0 TSI Variants Now E20-Compliant in India

Skoda Slavia |

Skoda Auto India has received E20 certification from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for its 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine, covering both manual and automatic transmission options. This makes Skoda one of the first automakers to achieve this milestone.

The efficient engine, delivering 114 bhp and 178NM of torque, powers models like Kushaq SUV, Slavia sedan, as well as Volkswagen’s Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan. It can be paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The E20-compliant engine made its debut in the Kushaq Onyx AT and will soon be rolled out to all 1.0-liter TSI Skoda models manufactured at the Chakan plant.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, commented, "In addition to excelling in driving dynamics and safety, we have prioritized efficiency and sustainability in our product and production processes. Our TSI technology, known for its efficiency and low emissions, has been consistently effective. We have adapted this technology to meet evolving global standards and policies. The 1.0 TSI, with its 3-cylinder turbo configuration optimized for both power and efficiency, showcases this versatility, and the E20 certification confirms its effectiveness. We are optimistic that the 1.5 TSI will achieve similar results when tested later this year."

Skoda Kushaq |

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia come with a 10-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, and heated front seats. They also feature powered front seats, six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages. The Kushaq is priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 18.79 lakh, while the Slavia starts at Rs 10.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.69 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom.

In another news, Skoda is gearing up to launch a fully revamped version of the Kushaq by August 2025. Having been on the market for three years and receiving various updates and editions, the mid-size SUV is now slated for a major transformation. This upcoming makeover will bring significant aesthetic improvements, ensuring the Kushaq remains stylish and competitive in its segment.