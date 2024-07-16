Skoda Kushaq New Generation to Debut in India by August 2025

Skoda Kushaq |

Skoda is gearing up to launch a fully revamped version of the Kushaq by August 2025. Having been on the market for three years and receiving various updates and editions, the mid-size SUV is now slated for a major transformation. This upcoming makeover will bring significant aesthetic improvements, ensuring the Kushaq remains stylish and competitive in its segment.

Skoda’s Kushaq SUV has recently undergone a significant adjustment, with current prices ranging from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 18.79 lakh for a limited period. Notably, the Monte Carlo 1.5-AT variant has received highest reduction, now available at a discount of up to Rs 2.19 lakh. This pricing revision aims to enhance affordability and attract prospective buyers looking for a competitive deal in the SUV market segment.

Skoda’s anticipated 2025 Kushaq is poised to maintain its engine lineup, featuring the popular 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter turbo-petrol options. The 1.0-liter engine delivers 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the more powerful 1.5-liter engine boasts 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Both variants will be paired with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox. Automatic versions will include a 7-speed DCT for the 1.5-liter engine and a 6-speed torque converter for the 1.0-liter engine, ensuring a dynamic driving experience matched with enhanced fuel efficiency.

In other news, the India-bound Skoda Kodiaq has achieved a 5-star safety rating in EURO NCAP tests. The latest evaluations from Euro NCAP awarded the new generations of the Skoda Kodiaq and Superb with the highest possible safety ratings. Built on the MQB EVO platform, the Skoda Kodiaq performed exceptionally well across a range of safety metrics. It achieved impressive scores, including 89% for adult occupant protection, 83% for child occupant protection, 82% for pedestrian protection, and 78% for safety assist technologies.