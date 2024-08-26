Skoda Kylaq SUV Caught Testing: What to Expect Before India Debut

Skoda Kylaq - Spy Shot |

Last week, Skoda revealed the name of its upcoming subcompact SUV as ‘Kylaq’, a name inspired by the Sanskrit word for Crystal. Positioned to enter one of the most competitive segments in the Indian market, the Kylaq shares the MQB-A0-IN platform with the Kushaq and Slavia. Recently, the Kylaq was spotted testing again, hinting at its ongoing development. The SUV is expected to officially launch in India’s subcompact SUV segment in 2025.

The newest spy footage of the Skoda Kylaq shows the test vehicle equipped with a single-pane electric sunroof. It appears that this feature, along with alloy wheels, will be available only on the higher-end models. Standard features will include split headlights and updated LED daytime running lights, enhancing the SUV’s modern look.

Skoda Kylaq |

The upcoming Skoda Kylaq SUV is set to use the MQB A0-IN platform, which is also found in the Slavia, Taigun, and Kushaq, designed specifically for the Indian market. Although official specifications have not been confirmed, it’s expected that the Kylaq will be equipped with the same 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine used in the Slavia and Kushaq. This engine is projected to deliver around 114bhp and 175Nm of torque, with available transmission options likely including a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

The Skoda Kylaq is expected to showcase a sleek and modern design, featuring split LED headlights, a revamped grille, a striking bonnet, and distinctive inverted L-shaped LED taillights. Inside, the SUV is likely to offer a range of advanced features, including a wireless phone charger, a fully digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and a sunroof. For enhanced safety, the Kylaq may include a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchors, up to six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The Skoda Kylaq is scheduled to make its official entry into India’s subcompact SUV market in 2025. It is expected to rival well-known models such as the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300, positioning itself as a strong competitor in this popular segment.