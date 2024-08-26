 Skoda Kylaq SUV Caught Testing: What to Expect Before India Debut
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesSkoda Kylaq SUV Caught Testing: What to Expect Before India Debut

Skoda Kylaq SUV Caught Testing: What to Expect Before India Debut

The Skoda Kylaq is scheduled to make its official entry into India’s subcompact SUV market in 2025.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Skoda Kylaq - Spy Shot |

Last week, Skoda revealed the name of its upcoming subcompact SUV as ‘Kylaq’, a name inspired by the Sanskrit word for Crystal. Positioned to enter one of the most competitive segments in the Indian market, the Kylaq shares the MQB-A0-IN platform with the Kushaq and Slavia. Recently, the Kylaq was spotted testing again, hinting at its ongoing development. The SUV is expected to officially launch in India’s subcompact SUV segment in 2025.

Read Also
Skoda Kylaq: Upcoming Subcompact SUV Name Revealed
article-image

The newest spy footage of the Skoda Kylaq shows the test vehicle equipped with a single-pane electric sunroof. It appears that this feature, along with alloy wheels, will be available only on the higher-end models. Standard features will include split headlights and updated LED daytime running lights, enhancing the SUV’s modern look.

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq |

The upcoming Skoda Kylaq SUV is set to use the MQB A0-IN platform, which is also found in the Slavia, Taigun, and Kushaq, designed specifically for the Indian market. Although official specifications have not been confirmed, it’s expected that the Kylaq will be equipped with the same 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine used in the Slavia and Kushaq. This engine is projected to deliver around 114bhp and 175Nm of torque, with available transmission options likely including a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

Read Also
Skoda Kushaq and Slavia 1.0 TSI Variants Now E20-Compliant in India
article-image

The Skoda Kylaq is expected to showcase a sleek and modern design, featuring split LED headlights, a revamped grille, a striking bonnet, and distinctive inverted L-shaped LED taillights. Inside, the SUV is likely to offer a range of advanced features, including a wireless phone charger, a fully digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and a sunroof. For enhanced safety, the Kylaq may include a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchors, up to six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

FPJ Shorts
Skoda Kylaq SUV Caught Testing: What to Expect Before India Debut
Skoda Kylaq SUV Caught Testing: What to Expect Before India Debut
Shivani Kumari Yet To Receive Bigg Boss OTT 3 Money, Manager Clarifies She Did NOT Buy New Car
Shivani Kumari Yet To Receive Bigg Boss OTT 3 Money, Manager Clarifies She Did NOT Buy New Car
Video: Woman Creates Makeshift Toilet On Bus Seat, Poops & Wipes Herself Leaving Fellow Passengers Disgusted
Video: Woman Creates Makeshift Toilet On Bus Seat, Poops & Wipes Herself Leaving Fellow Passengers Disgusted
Mamaearth's Parent Company Honsa Shares Jump Over 12%; Hits All-Time High
Mamaearth's Parent Company Honsa Shares Jump Over 12%; Hits All-Time High
Read Also
New Generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV to Hit Indian Shores Soon
article-image

The Skoda Kylaq is scheduled to make its official entry into India’s subcompact SUV market in 2025. It is expected to rival well-known models such as the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300, positioning itself as a strong competitor in this popular segment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Skoda Kylaq SUV Caught Testing: What to Expect Before India Debut

Skoda Kylaq SUV Caught Testing: What to Expect Before India Debut

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Latest Updates, Features, and What to Expect

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Latest Updates, Features, and What to Expect

Reborn, Redefined: The Carbon Piranha, Inspired By Ford Sierra RS500

Reborn, Redefined: The Carbon Piranha, Inspired By Ford Sierra RS500

For The Maverick In You: The Ford Everest Tremor

For The Maverick In You: The Ford Everest Tremor

Citroen Launches Updated C3 with New Features and Automatic Transmission Option

Citroen Launches Updated C3 with New Features and Automatic Transmission Option