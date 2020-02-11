Sharper, Cleaner Honda Dio BS6 Is Finally Here!

The 2020 Honda Dio is available in two variants: Standard & Deluxe.

Feature list includes fuel-injection, an ACG starter, full-digital instrument console and extra storage.

The BS6 Honda Dio finally gets a telescopic front fork.

There are new graphics and colours on offer as well.

Honda has added yet another name to its lineup of future-proof two-wheelers by launching the Dio BS6. You can choose between two variants - Standard & Deluxe - priced at Rs 59,990 and Rs 63,340 (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

That’s a price bump of Rs 5,749 and Rs 7,099 over their respective BS4 counterparts. But the best part is that you get a truck load of features, mechanicals updates and colour options for the price.

For starters, the BS6 Dio packs a 109.51cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that trades in power for more torque. Essentially, the updated model now makes 7.76PS at 8000rpm and 9Nm of peak torque at 4750 rpm -- 0.16PS less 0.09Nm more than the BS4 model. That aside, the motor also gets Honda’s ACG starter motor which uses an AC generator instead of a starter motor for silent and jolt-free startups.

Next up is the Dio’s extensive list of updates. This includes a revised, full-digital instrument console with real-time and average fuel efficiency, a side stand indicator with engine cut-off switch, a new LED headlight, split grab rail, an engine kill switch and a 3-step eco indicator. It also gets an external fuel-filler cap and extra storage which comes in the form of a cubby hole in the front apron.

The changes don’t end there though, as the BS6-compliant Honda Dio's gets a longer wheelbase (+22mm) compared to the BS4 model. This should further aid its stability.

More importantly, the scooter finally gets a new telescopic fork and a larger 12-inch front wheel just like the Honda Activa 6G. There’s even a 3-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock now.

In terms of design, the scooter looks sharper, more European and in line with the Honda Grazia’s design language. There are five colour options to choose from between the two variants - grey, blue, Sports Red and orange for the Standard variant and Sangria Red, yellow and Axis Grey for the Deluxe variant. Honda is even offering a special 6-year warranty (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on the BS6 Dio.