 Royal Enfield Classic 350 or Goan Classic 350? Key Features Compared
Royal Enfield Goan Classic is priced at Rs 2.35 lakh for the single-tone and Rs 2.38 lakh for the dual-tone variants, while the Classic 350 ranges from Rs 1.93 lakh to Rs 2.30 lakh.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, now the most expensive 350cc bike in India, shares its 349cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine with the Classic 350, producing 20.2hp at 6100rpm and 27Nm at 4000rpm. The key difference is the Goan Classic's distinct slash-cut exhaust, which sets it apart from the regular model.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 features the same 349cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine as the Classic 350, with identical power figures of 20.2hp at 6100rpm and 27Nm at 4000rpm. The key difference is the Goan Classic’s slash-cut exhaust. In terms of design, the Goan Classic has a new sub-frame with a single rider’s seat, and a swing-arm-mounted rear fender that moves with the wheel. Though intended as a single-seater, a pillion seat can be added, but comfort may not match that of the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 features a 16-inch rear wheel, in line with its bobber-style design, while the Classic 350 has an 18-inch rear wheel. Both bikes share a 19-inch front wheel, suspension, and brake setup. The Goan Classic also comes with Ceat white-wall tyres and cross-spoked laced wheels, which support tubeless tyres.

Royal Enfiel Classic 350

Royal Enfiel Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 offers a more cruiser-style riding position with forward footpegs, taken from the Meteor 350, and a lower seat height of 750mm, compared to the Classic 350’s 805mm. The tall handlebar further differentiates its feel. Despite its bobber styling, the Goan Classic retains practicality, with a ground clearance of 170mm and rear suspension travel of 105mm, higher than the Classic 350's 90mm. It shares the Classic’s headlamp and instrument console but stands out with aluminium switch cubes, also found on the 650cc models.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic is priced at Rs 2.35 lakh for the single-tone and Rs 2.38 lakh for the dual-tone variants, while the Classic 350 ranges from Rs 1.93 lakh to Rs 2.30 lakh.

