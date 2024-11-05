 Royal Enfield Launches Bear 650 in India: Price, Features, and Details
Royal Enfield Launches Bear 650 in India: Price, Features, and Details

The Royal Enfield Bear 650, powered by the same 650cc parallel-twin engine as the Interceptor 650.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Royal Enfield Bear 650 |

Royal Enfield has introduced the Bear 650, a scrambler built on the Interceptor 650 platform, further expanding its 650cc range in India. The Bear 650 is the fifth addition to Royal Enfield’s 650cc lineup, showcasing a design tailored for both urban and off-road appeal. Priced from Rs 3.39 lakh to Rs 3.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), the model's cost varies based on color options. With its rugged build and classic Royal Enfield styling, the Bear 650 caters to riders looking for versatility and distinctive design in the mid-size segment.

article-image

Royal Enfield has announced that the Bear 650 will be available for test rides and bookings across India starting November 10, 2024, with prices beginning at Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The scrambler is offered in a variety of color options, each with a distinct price point. The base color, Broadwalk White, is priced at INR 3.39 lakh, while Petrol Green and Wild Honey are available at Rs 3.44 lakh. The Golden Shadow variant comes in at Rs 3.51 lakh, and the top-end Two Four Nine colorway is priced at Rs 3.59 lakh. This range provides buyers with a blend of style and customization in Royal Enfield’s newest 650cc model.

Royal Enfield Bear 650

Royal Enfield Bear 650 |

article-image

The Royal Enfield Bear 650, powered by the same 650cc parallel-twin engine as the Interceptor 650, delivers 47bhp at 7,250 rpm and 56.5Nm of peak torque at 5,150 rpm. Unlike the Interceptor, it features a two-into-one exhaust with blacked-out heat shields and an additional 4.5Nm of torque. The bike’s braking system includes a 320mm front disc and a 270mm rear disc, with switchable dual-channel ABS for added control. Equipped with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, the Bear 650 rides on MRF Nylorex off-road tires, sized 100-section up front and 140-section at the rear, optimizing stability for various terrains.

Royal Enfield Bear 650

Royal Enfield Bear 650 |

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is equipped with a circular TFT instrument console featuring Bluetooth connectivity and Google Maps support, along with standard all-LED lighting and a USB charging port. Built for versatility, it offers an 830mm seat height, 184mm ground clearance, and a 1,460mm wheelbase. Weighing in at 216kg—2kg lighter than the Interceptor 650—the Bear 650 shares the same 13.7-litre fuel tank capacity.

