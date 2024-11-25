Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Debuts: Price, Features, and More

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 |

Royal Enfield has expanded its 350cc lineup in India with the launch of the Goan Classic 350 at the 2024 Motoverse event. The bobber-styled motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.35 lakh for the base variant and Rs 2.38 lakh for the top model (ex-showroom). Building on the Classic 350’s legacy, it features a tall ape-hanger handlebar and a floating pillion seat. The Goan Classic 350 is available in four colors – Purple Haze, Shack Black, Trip Teal and a dual-tone Rave Red – offering a bold and vibrant appeal for riders.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 |

Royal Enfield's Goan Classic 350 combines bobber-inspired styling with the timeless appeal of the Classic 350. The bike features a low-slung design with a longer swingarm and retuned rear suspension for improved comfort and stability. It is equipped with a 41mm telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers, ensuring smooth handling and versatility across different terrains. Dual disc brakes with Dual Channel ABS provide reliable stopping power.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 |

The Goan Classic 350 stands out with its retro white-wall tyres by Ceat, mounted on spoked rims designed for tubeless compatibility. The wheels include a 19-inch front and a 16-inch rear, further enhancing its distinctive bobber look. With mini-ape hanger handlebars and a minimalist single-seat layout, the bike exudes a relaxed yet stylish character.

Read Also Royal Enfield Introduces Bear 650: Highlights Showa USD Forks and TFT Instrument Cluster

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 |

Royal Enfield's Goan Classic 350 enhances practicality with an optional pillion seat that can be easily installed beneath the rider’s seat. The bike features a digital-analogue instrument cluster, combining a retro look with modern functionality for clear access to key data. It also includes a gear position indicator and a Tripper navigation pod for turn-by-turn directions, adding to its tech-savvy appeal. For added convenience, a USB Type-C charging port is available, ensuring riders stay connected on the move.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 |

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 competes with bikes like the Jawa Perak, Honda H’ness CB350, Yezdi Roadster, and Benelli Imperiale 400 in India. These motorcycles, priced similarly, offer a mix of retro styling and modern features.