Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Revealed: Bookings Open in Europe, India from January 2025

Royal Enfield has finally introduced the highly awaited Classic 650 Twin at the 2024 EICMA Motor Show in Milan, marking an expansion of its popular Classic lineup. Styled similarly to the bestselling Classic 350, this new model incorporates Royal Enfield's renowned 648cc engine, bringing a larger and more powerful version to the market.

Known for its dominance in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc-750cc), Royal Enfield aims to appeal to classic bike enthusiasts with this release. Bookings are now open across the UK, Italy, France, Spain, and Germany, with deliveries scheduled for January 2025. Indian customers can expect bookings and test rides to begin in January as well.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 650 is equipped with a 648cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine, delivering 46.4 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. Paired with a six-speed gearbox, this engine setup is enhanced with an assist and slipper clutch for smoother shifts and added control. This powerful setup offers riders a balanced blend of performance and ease, staying true to the brand’s heritage in a modern package.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 comes equipped with a digital LCD screen displaying essential information such as odometer, trip meter, fuel level, service reminders, gear position, and clock, enhancing rider focus and convenience. To further personalize the riding experience, Royal Enfield offers Genuine Motorcycle Accessories in Classic and Classic Tourer themes, allowing for customized styling. Blending modern features with timeless aesthetics, the Classic 650 captures the enduring appeal of motorcycling while integrating contemporary comfort and precision.

Speaking about the launch of the Classic 650, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “The Classic is what keeps us rooted and real to our philosophy of pure motorcycling. The new Classic 650 not only upholds and embodies this spirit, it serves it up in a double measure on our world-class 650 Twin platform. We’ve stayed true to the Classic’s purpose and character, and retained its quintessential style, design and elegance. With its fine craftsmanship, majestic road-presence, and refined powertrain we believe this motorcycle will resonate deeply with our customers”