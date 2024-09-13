 Nissan Magnite Facelift Set for October 4 Launch in India: What’s New?
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesNissan Magnite Facelift Set for October 4 Launch in India: What’s New?

Nissan Magnite Facelift Set for October 4 Launch in India: What’s New?

The Nissan Magnite, which first launched in India in December 2020, is set for an update.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Nissan Magnite |

Nissan India has announced an exciting lineup of new models, starting with the facelifted Magnite set to debut on October 4. Alongside, this refreshed SUV, the company plans to introduce an array of new vehicles, including an entry-level electric vehicle based on the CMF-AEV platform, a compact 5-seater SUV, a midsize 7-seater SUV, and a three-row compact MPV.  The facelifted Magnite will lead the way, paving the path for these upcoming additions to Nissan’s portfolio.

Read Also
Nissan Launches Magnite Geza CVT at Rs 9.84 Lakh
article-image

The Nissan Magnite, which first launched in India in December 2020, is set for an update. The facelifted model will likely maintain its familiar shape but will feature a refreshed front bumper, grille, and new LED daytime running lights. The updated Magnite may also sport new alloy wheels and interior upgrades such as improved upholstery and a larger touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Nissan Magnite Spy Shots

Nissan Magnite Spy Shots | Courtesy - WeGuideAuto

Additional enhancements are expected to include keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a JBL sound system, a reverse parking camera, and wireless charging. For added safety, the facelifted Magnite is anticipated to come standard with six airbags.

Read Also
Nissan X-Trail Arrives in India with a Price Tag of Rs 49.92 Lakh
article-image

The facelifted Nissan Magnite is anticipated to retain its current engine lineup. It will likely offer the same 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque, along with the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine generating 99bhp and 160Nm of torque. Transmission choices are expected to include a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), and a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

FPJ Shorts
Nissan Magnite Facelift Set for October 4 Launch in India: What’s New?
Nissan Magnite Facelift Set for October 4 Launch in India: What’s New?
Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes The First Individual To Have 1 Million Followers Across Social Media Platforms
Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes The First Individual To Have 1 Million Followers Across Social Media Platforms
Karnataka PGCET 2024 Admit Card OUT; Know Important Details Inside
Karnataka PGCET 2024 Admit Card OUT; Know Important Details Inside
Navi Mumbai To World Trade Center Costs ₹270; NMMT Ticket Fare Shocks Bus Commuters
Navi Mumbai To World Trade Center Costs ₹270; NMMT Ticket Fare Shocks Bus Commuters

The Nissan Magnite is available in various trims including XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, Kuro Edition, and Geza Edition, with prices ranging from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.92 lakh (ex-showroom, including benefits). Positioned in a competitive segment, the Magnite competes with popular models such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Kia Sonet.

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail |

In the month of August, Nissan has officially introduced the X-Trail SUV to the Indian market. Imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the X-rail is priced at Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This Nissan X-Trail is available in a single, fully-equipped variant, highlighting its premium positioning.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nissan Magnite Facelift Set for October 4 Launch in India: What’s New?

Nissan Magnite Facelift Set for October 4 Launch in India: What’s New?

Yamaha R15M Gets New Carbon Fibre Graphics and Advanced Features

Yamaha R15M Gets New Carbon Fibre Graphics and Advanced Features

Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark in Indian Market

Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark in Indian Market

Tata Curvv ICE Deliveries Commence Across India, Price Starts at Rs 10 Lakh

Tata Curvv ICE Deliveries Commence Across India, Price Starts at Rs 10 Lakh

The Legendary Citroën SM: DS Unveils Concept Of The Iconic Car

The Legendary Citroën SM: DS Unveils Concept Of The Iconic Car