Nissan X-Trail Arrives in India with a Price Tag of Rs 49.92 Lakh

Nissan has officially introduced the X-Trail SUV to the Indian market. Imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the X-rail is priced at Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This Nissan X-Trail is available in a single, fully-equipped variant, highlighting its premium positioning.
The Nissan X-Trail stands out with its array of features. It includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, complemented by a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. The SUV also offers a wireless phone charger, selectable drive modes, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, and an electronic parking brake with an auto hold function.
The Nissan X-Trail is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. It includes advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a 360-degree camera system for enhanced visibility. Additionally, the SUV comes with seven airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), traction control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system, among other safety enhancements.
The Nissan X-Trail is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with variable compression and a mild-hybrid system. This engine produces around 161 bhp at 4800 rpm and generates a peak torque of 300 Nm between 2800 and 3600 rpm. It comes with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that sends power to the front wheels. The company estimates that the X-Trail will deliver a fuel efficiency of 13.7 kmpl, combining performance with efficiency.
Commenting on the launch, Frank Torres, President at Nissan India Operations said, “The All-New Nissan X-TRAIL has arrived in India with the world’s first Nissan patented Variable Compression Turbo Engine, offering sophistication, versatility, and a premium driving experience. Ranked among the top 5 best-selling SUVs globally in 2023, the X-TRAIL exemplifies Nissan’s dedication to delivering advanced automotive excellence to our customers in India.
The Nissan X-Trail, a 7-seater SUV, will rival the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan in the Indian market. To enhance customer confidence, Nissan offers a three-year or 100,000 km warranty, along with three years of free roadside assistance. Buyers can also take advantage of a pre-paid maintenance program, available for a duration of 2 to 5 years, ensuring comprehensive support and convenience.