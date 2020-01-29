Maruti Hikes Prices Of Select Models From January 2020. Is Your Purchase Affected?

- Maruti has cited increasing input costs as the reason for the price hike.

- Prices have been increased by up to 4.7 per cent.

- It is applicable to Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Ertiga, Baleno and XL6.

- All these cars were recently upgraded with BS6-compliant engines.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike of up to 4.7 per cent across select models. It has stated rising input costs as the reason. The increment is applicable to both Arena and Nexa models with immediate effect. All these cars were recently updated with BS6-compliant engines.