Maruti Hikes Prices Of Select Models From January 2020. Is Your Purchase Affected?

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike of up to 4.7 per cent across select models. It has stated rising input costs as the reason. The increment is applicable to both Arena and Nexa models with immediate effect. All these cars were recently updated with BS6-compliant engines.
The affected models are Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift and Ertiga from the Arena outlets, and Baleno and XL6 from the Nexa showrooms. Let’s take a look at the revised prices of these models:
