 Maruti Fronx With ADAS Spotted: Facelifted Model Set for 2025 Launch
Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Maruti Suzuki Fronx |

Maruti Suzuki is set to enhance the Fronx with a mid-life update next year. The 2025 facelift will feature the automaker’s new strong hybrid technology (HEV), promising to boost the model’s appeal with advanced features and improved efficiency. The car is recently spotted in a semi-camouflaged form featuring an ADAS sensor on the front grille. This sighting has sparked speculation that Maruti Suzuki might include an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) in the mid-life update of the Fronx.

article-image
Maruti Suzuki Fronx with ADAS - Spy Image

Maruti Suzuki Fronx with ADAS - Spy Image | Spy Image Courtesy: Rushlane

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which debuted in April 2023, has quickly gained traction in the market. This popular compact SUV is offered in five trims – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha – ranging from Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

article-image

Currently, the Fronx, which is made in India and also exported to Japan, comes equipped with ADAS technology. The upcoming facelift is expected to enhance the compact SUV with this advanced safety feature, further boosting its appeal.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift will feature a new strong hybrid powertrain designed to enhance fuel efficiency. This setup will include a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine from the Swift hatchback, paired with a battery pack ranging from 1.5 kWh to 2 kWh and an electric motor. The hybrid system will operate as a series hybrid, optimizing efficiency for both city driving and highways.

article-image

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is set to receive several updates with its upcoming mid-life refresh. Alongside potential design tweaks, the compact SUV will see enhanced features. Currently, the Fronx offers two engine options: a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 90 bhp and a 1.0-liter Boosterjet turbo petrol engine delivering 100 bhp. Buyers can choose from a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed torque converter automatic, or a 5-speed AMT transmission. These updates are expected to further boost the Fronx’s appeal in the competitive compact SUV market.

