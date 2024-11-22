Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Variants See Price Increase of Rs 50,000

Mahindra XUV700 |

Mahindra has raised the prices of its top-spec XUV700 AX7 and AX7 L variants by up to Rs 50,000. Post-hike, the AX7 variants are priced between Rs 19.49 lakh and Rs 23 lakh, while the AX7 L trims now range from Rs 22.79 lakh to Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Both variants are available in six-seat and seven-seat configurations, catering to premium SUV buyers.

Read Also Mahindra XUV 3XO Secures 5-Star Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Mahindra has revised the prices of select AX7 variants of the XUV700, with increases ranging from Rs 30,000. The price hike affects automatic variants, while manual variants remain unchanged.The updated pricing for the AX7 MT 7-Seat Petrol and Diesel variants continues at Rs 19.49 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh, respectively. Similarly, the 6-Seat Petrol (Rs 19.69 lakh) and Diesel (Rs 20.19 lakh) MT trims see no changes.

Read Also Mahindra XUV400 Shines with 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results

In the automatic lineup, the AX7 AT 7-Seat Petrol variant now costs Rs 21.29 lakh, up by Rs 30,000. The 6-Seat Petrol AT variant is priced at Rs 21.49 lakh, reflecting a similar hike. Diesel AT variants, including the 7-Seat (Rs 21.89 lakh) and 6-Seat (Rs 22.09 lakh) configurations, are also pricier by Rs 30,000. The top-spec AX7 AWD AT Diesel 7-Seat now stands at Rs 23.09 lakh (ex-showroom), an increase of Rs 30,000.

Mahindra XUV 700 |

Mahindra has increased the prices of several AX7 L variants of the XUV700 by up to Rs 50,000. The revised prices apply to both petrol and diesel variants, with price hikes varying across configurations. The manual transmission (MT) variants see a price increase of Rs 30,000. The AX7 L MT 7-Seat (Diesel) now costs Rs 22.79 lakh, while the 6-Seat (Diesel) variant is priced at Rs 22.99 lakh.

Read Also Bharat NCAP Awards 5-Star Crash Test Rating to Mahindra Thar Roxx

In the automatic transmission (AT) range, the AX7 L 7-Seat (Petrol) and 6-Seat (Petrol) variants receive a Rs 30,000 hike, bringing their new prices to Rs 23.79 lakh and Rs 23.99 lakh, respectively. The AX7 L AT 7-Seat Diesel variant rises by Rs 50,000 to Rs 24.49 lakh, while the 6-Seat Diesel AT variant is now priced at Rs 24.69 lakh, reflecting the same Rs 50,000 increase. The top-end AX7 L AWD AT 7-Seat Diesel variant sees the largest hike of Rs 50,000, now available for Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom).