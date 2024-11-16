Mahindra XUV 3XO Secures 5-Star Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Mahindra XUV 3XO |

Mahindra’s SUVs have performed exceptionally well in the latest Bharat NCAP crash tests, with the Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO, and XUV 400 EV each earning a 5-star safety rating. The Mahindra XUV 3XO, a subcompact SUV, scored 29.36 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection, showcasing its strong safety credentials. However, a slight deduction in points was observed during the frontal offset crash test. These results underline Mahindra’s dedication to providing top-tier safety features across its vehicle lineup.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO showcased impressive safety in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, achieving full marks in the side barrier and pole impact assessments, ensuring excellent protection for front-seat passengers. In the frontal offset test, the co-driver’s safety received high ratings across all aspects, while the driver’s chest, legs, and feet were rated as offering adequate to marginal protection. However, the driver’s head, hip, and thighs were well-secured, highlighting the SUV’s overall strong build and focus on occupant safety.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes equipped with standard safety features like six airbags, ABS, ESC, and seat belt reminders for all passengers. Higher trims also include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for enhanced safety.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a range of engine options to cater to diverse customer preferences, including two turbo-petrol variants and a diesel option. Buyers can choose between a 111hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine and a more powerful 131hp, 1.2-litre direct injection petrol engine, along with a 117hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The petrol variants come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, while the diesel model features a 6-speed AMT. Priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh, the XUV 3XO is equipped with advanced features like dual-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS technology, and a panoramic sunroof, making it a strong contender in the compact SUV segment.