Mahindra Thar Roxx Demand Soars, Waiting Times Now Stretch to 2026

Mahindra Thar Roxx, launched in August this year, is facing extended waiting periods of up to 15 months due to high demand. The SUV, priced between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom), has become a popular choice among buyers. Currently, Mahindra’s production capacity stands at 9,500 units per month for both the 3-door and 5-door versions.

To meet the increasing demand, the company plans to boost its production in phases, with the second phase aiming to raise monthly output to over 11,000 units. This increase will provide Mahindra with the flexibility to better balance production between the two variants and fulfil customer’s orders more efficiently.

Bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx opened on October 3, and the response has been unprecedented, with nearly 1.80 lakh orders placed in the first hour. To keep up with the surge in demand, Mahindra is set to increase production capacity gradually. Despite these efforts, the high volume of bookings may lead to extended waiting periods for buyers. The company is prioritizing a streamlined production process to meet the strong demand and fulfill orders as quickly as possible.

Under the hood, the Thar Roxx is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol or a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine offers two configurations, with the manual version producing 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, while the automatic variant delivers 174 bhp and 380 Nm. The diesel variants are exclusive to four-wheel drive.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx combines rugged design with premium features, making it a standout in the SUV segment. It features LED projector headlights, DRLs, and 19-inch alloy wheels, along with sleek LED taillights. Inside, the Thar Roxx offers a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, and automatic climate control. The SUV also includes ventilated seats, a 6-way powered driver’s seat, and a Harman Kardon audio system. In terms of safety, higher trims come with Level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera.