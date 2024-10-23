Mahindra XUV 3XO Customers Face Over One-Year Waiting Period

Mahindra XUV 3XO |

The Mahindra XUV 3OO’s successor, the XUV 3XO, has seen a significant boost in demand since its launch. While the older XUV300 averaged just over 5,000 units per month during its peak in FY2023, the new model has recorded over 8,400 units per month in the past six months.

Read Also Mahindra XUV.e9 Undergoes Testing Ahead of Anticipated India Launch

This surge in popularity has also resulted in extended waiting periods, with delivery timelines now varying based on the chosen variant. As Mahindra’s contender against the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue, the XUV 3XO’s rising sales have pushed delivery schedules well beyond initial estimates.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is experiencing longer waiting times for delivery, reflecting its growing popularity in the market. The entry-level MX1 petrol variant is particularly affected, facing the longest delays due to limited production. Meanwhile, the petrol-powered MX2 and MX3 Pro variants have waiting periods of up to 7-8 months and 6-7 months, respectively.

For the mid-spec AX5 and AX5 L petrol variants, customers can expect delivery times of about 8 months and 2-3 months. In contrast, the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L petrol variants are set to arrive in just around 2 months, offering a quicker option for buyers.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a range of engine options to cater to diverse customer preferences, including two turbo-petrol variants and a diesel option. Buyers can choose between a 111hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine and a more powerful 131hp, 1.2-litre direct injection petrol engine, along with a 117hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra XUV 3XO - Cabin |

Read Also Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available with Premium Mocha Brown Interiors

The petrol variants come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, while the diesel model features a 6-speed AMT. Priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh, the XUV 3XO is equipped with advanced features like dual-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS technology, and a panoramic sunroof, making it a strong contender in the compact SUV segment.