Mahindra XUV.e9 Undergoes Testing Ahead of Anticipated India Launch

The Mahindra XUV.e9 has been seen on Indian roads during its testing phase, showcasing several of its standout features. The SUV sports a modern split-LED headlamp design and stylish allow wheels that reflect the aesthetics of the concept model unveiled in 2023. Unique inverted L-shaped turn indicators add to its dynamic look, with front indicators also functioning as LED daytime running lights, while the rear indicators are cleverly integrated into the taillights via a light bar.

Mahindra XUV.e9 - Spy Image | Picture Courtesy: CarDekho

A key highlight of the vehicle is the ADAS radar located at the front bumper, enhancing its safety capabilities. Earlier spy shots also indicate that the XUV.e9 will feature a shark-fin antenna, bold wheel arches, and a rear parking camera equipped with sensors. Although Mahindra has yet to confirm a launch date, the electric SUV is expected to debut in the first half of 2025.

While many details about the powertrain remain undisclosed, the Mahindra XUV.e9 will be built on the company's innovative INGLO skateboard platform. This platform can accommodate battery packs of 60 kWh and 80 kWh, allowing for quick charging at rates of up to 175 kW. Drivers can expect a remarkable range of up to 500 kilometers on a single charge. Additionally, the INGLO platform supports both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) options, making it adaptable to various driving preferences and conditions.

Mahindra XUV.e9 - Spy Image | Picture Courtesy - CarDekho

The latest spy shots of the Mahindra XUV.e9 do not reveal much about the interior, but earlier images provide some insights into its features. The SUV is expected to come equipped with three screens, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen for the front passenger and two additional 10.25-inch displays arranged horizontally. Inside, it may feature a two-spoke steering wheel, a drive mode selector lever, and semi-leatherette upholstery for the seats. Other anticipated amenities include a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control for added comfort, a panoramic sunroof for a spacious feel, and ambient lighting to enhance the interior atmosphere.