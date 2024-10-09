Mahindra XUV 3XO Prices Hiked by Up to Rs 30,000: New Starting Price at Rs 7.79 Lakh

Mahindra XUV 3XO |

Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO in April 2024 with prices ranging from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) as a part of an introductory offer. However, with the end of this offer, Mahindra has increased the prices by up to Rs 30,000 across the range. As a result, the starting price of the XUV 3XO now stands at Rs 7.79 lakh. This price hike applies to all variants of the popular compact SUV.

The highest increase of Rs 30,000 applied to the MX1, MX2 1.2-litre petrol manual, and AX5 1.2-litre petrol automatic variants. Other petrol variants, including MX2 Pro and MX3 in both manual and automatic, along with the AX5L, now cost Rs 25,000 more. Diesel variants, such as the MX2 Pro, MX3, and AX5, have seen a smaller price hike of Rs 10,000 across manual and automatic models. These increases follow the conclusion of the introductory pricing scheme.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available with three engine options – two petrol and one diesel. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine offers 110bhp and 200Nm of torque, while the more powerful 1.2-litre T-GDi petrol variant delivers 130bhp and 230Nm of torque. For those preferring diesel, the 1.5-litre engine produces 115bhp and 300Nm of torque. All engines come with a manual gearbox, but the turbo-petrol models also have an option for a six-speed automatic, and the diesel variant is available with a six-speed AMT.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in 9 different variants, including MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7, and AX7 L. With the recent price hike, the compact SUV now ranges from Rs 7.79 lakh for the base model to Rs 15.49 lakh for the top variant (ex-showroom). These multiple options allow buyers to choose from a variety of features and specifications, catering to a wide range of preferences and budgets.