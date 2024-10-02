Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available with Premium Mocha Brown Interiors

Mahindra Thar Roxx |

Mahindra has unveiled a new interior option for its off-road SUV, the Thar Roxx 4x4, introducing a Mocha Brown finish. This fresh interior choice is exclusively available for the 4x4 variants and is priced the same as the existing Ivory option. Bookings for Mahindra Thar Roxx will open on October 3, with deliveries set to begin in October 2024 for the Ivory version and January 2025 for the Mocha Brown variant.

Mahindra Thar Roxx - Mocha Brown Interior |

The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 features a robust 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 173 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, ensuring strong performance on and off the road. Customers can choose between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission for a tailored driving experience. The Thar Roxx lineup includes six different trim levels, with the 4x4 options specifically available in the MX5, AX5 L, and AX7 L variants, allowing buyers to select the model that best suits their requirements.

Mahindra Thar Roxx - Mocha Brown Interior |

In addition to its appealing new dual-tone brown-and-black interior, the Mahindra Thar Roxx Mocha Brown continues to offer a range of impressive features. The SUV is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity. Drivers will also benefit from a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a panoramic sunroof that enhances the cabin's spacious feel.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx prioritizes comfort with ventilated seats and automatic climate control, while safety features include six airbags and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). A 360-degree camera further assists drivers with parking and navigating tight spaces.

Mahindra Thar Roxx |

Mahindra has recently announced the pricing for the Thar Roxx 4x4 variants after its global launch last month. The starting price for the base Thar Roxx 4x4 is set at Rs 18.79 lakh, while the top-end model goes up to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The 4x4 feature is exclusively available with the diesel engine and comes in three trim levels: MX5, AX5 L, and AX7 L. This range of options enables customers to choose a model that fits their preferences, whether they are looking for robust off-road capabilities or additional comfort and features.