New Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh

Mahindra has unveiled the prices for the Thar Roxx 4x4 variants, which follow its global launch last month. The entry-level Thar Roxx 4x4 is priced at Rs 18.79 lakh, while the fully equipped model reaches up to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The 4x4 capability is offered only with the diesel engine and is available in three trim options: MX5, AX5 L, and AX7 L. This variety allows buyers to select a model that best suits their needs, whether they prioritize rugged performance or added features.

The Thar Roxx 4x4 MT Diesel variant, known as MX5, is available for Rs 18.79 lakh. The AX5 L trim is priced at Rs 20.99 lakh for the automatic transmission option, while the top-end AX7 L variant is offered at ₹20.99 lakh for the manual version and Rs 22.49 lakh for the automatic.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 is equipped with a powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine, providing strong performance on and off the road. In its manual version, the engine generates 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, while the automatic variant offers even more power at 172 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. Designed for versatility, the Roxx 4x4 features three terrain modes—Snow, Sand, and Mud—to tackle different driving conditions. A standout feature is the IntelliTurn function, which locks the inside rear wheel to make tight turns easier, enhancing the vehicle's manoeuvrability.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 is equipped with a variety of appealing features aimed at enhancing the driving experience. The entry-level MX5 variant includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a wireless charging pad, a reverse camera, and a sunroof, along with an electronic locking differential and tire pressure monitoring for added safety.

The AX5 L variant builds on this with advanced Level 2 ADAS technology, a digital instrument cluster, and connected car capabilities, plus a unique IntelliTurn feature to improve maneuverability. For those opting for the fully-loaded AX7 L, additional luxuries include a panoramic sunroof, a high-quality Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front seats, and a comprehensive 360-degree camera system for better visibility.