 New Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesNew Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh

New Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh

The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 is equipped with a powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine, providing strong performance on and off the road.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Mahindra Thar Roxx |

Mahindra has unveiled the prices for the Thar Roxx 4x4 variants, which follow its global launch last month. The entry-level Thar Roxx 4x4 is priced at Rs 18.79 lakh, while the fully equipped model reaches up to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The 4x4 capability is offered only with the diesel engine and is available in three trim options: MX5, AX5 L, and AX7 L. This variety allows buyers to select a model that best suits their needs, whether they prioritize rugged performance or added features.

Read Also
Mahindra Thar Roxx Roars onto Indian Roads: Launched at an Aggressive Rs 12.99 Lakh
article-image

The Thar Roxx 4x4 MT Diesel variant, known as MX5, is available for Rs 18.79 lakh. The AX5 L trim is priced at Rs 20.99 lakh for the automatic transmission option, while the top-end AX7 L variant is offered at ₹20.99 lakh for the manual version and Rs 22.49 lakh for the automatic.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx |

The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 is equipped with a powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine, providing strong performance on and off the road. In its manual version, the engine generates 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, while the automatic variant offers even more power at 172 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. Designed for versatility, the Roxx 4x4 features three terrain modes—Snow, Sand, and Mud—to tackle different driving conditions. A standout feature is the IntelliTurn function, which locks the inside rear wheel to make tight turns easier, enhancing the vehicle's manoeuvrability.

Read Also
Mahindra BE.05 Interior Unveiled in Latest Leak: What to Expect Before India Launch
article-image
Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx |

The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 is equipped with a variety of appealing features aimed at enhancing the driving experience. The entry-level MX5 variant includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a wireless charging pad, a reverse camera, and a sunroof, along with an electronic locking differential and tire pressure monitoring for added safety.

FPJ Shorts
New Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh
New Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh
Paracetamol, Pan D Among 52 Other Drugs Fail Quality Test; How Safe Is It To Use Antibiotics? Know How Drug Resistance Can Lead To Severe Health Issues
Paracetamol, Pan D Among 52 Other Drugs Fail Quality Test; How Safe Is It To Use Antibiotics? Know How Drug Resistance Can Lead To Severe Health Issues
Mumbai Rain: Amid IMD's 'Red' Alert, Some Schools Stay Open & Bombay Scottish Goes Online; Most Closed Due to Severe Weather—Find Out Which!
Mumbai Rain: Amid IMD's 'Red' Alert, Some Schools Stay Open & Bombay Scottish Goes Online; Most Closed Due to Severe Weather—Find Out Which!
Thane: Ambernath Police Crack ₹40-Crore Kidnapping Case, Arrest 10 Including Suspended BMC Firemen
Thane: Ambernath Police Crack ₹40-Crore Kidnapping Case, Arrest 10 Including Suspended BMC Firemen
Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx |

The AX5 L variant builds on this with advanced Level 2 ADAS technology, a digital instrument cluster, and connected car capabilities, plus a unique IntelliTurn feature to improve maneuverability. For those opting for the fully-loaded AX7 L, additional luxuries include a panoramic sunroof, a high-quality Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front seats, and a comprehensive 360-degree camera system for better visibility.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh

New Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh

MG India Launches Hector Snowstorm and Astor Blackstorm Editions with Exciting Upgrades

MG India Launches Hector Snowstorm and Astor Blackstorm Editions with Exciting Upgrades

Euler Motors Launches Storm EV LCV with ADAS: Prices Start at Rs 8.99 Lakh

Euler Motors Launches Storm EV LCV with ADAS: Prices Start at Rs 8.99 Lakh

Leapmotor T03: Taking The Electric Leap Forward

Leapmotor T03: Taking The Electric Leap Forward

TVS Ronin SS Gets Rs 14,000 Price Cut, New Colour Scheme for Top Model

TVS Ronin SS Gets Rs 14,000 Price Cut, New Colour Scheme for Top Model