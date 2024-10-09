First-Ever Mahindra Thar Roxx Auctioned for Rs 1.31 Crore, Buyer Aakash Minda Receives Delivery

Mahindra Thar Auction - Aakash Minda Receives Delivery |

The first unit of the Mahindra Thar Roxx, bearing VIN No: 001, has been auctioned off for an impressive Rs 1.31 crore. The winning bid was placed by Aakash Minda, who received the unique vehicle in New Delhi. This marks another success for Minda at Mahindra auctions, as he previously won the Thar 3-Door with VIN 001 in 2020.

The first ever Mahindra Thar is a fully loaded AX7 L Diesel Automatic 4x4 variant, showcasing a range of luxury features. Among its highlights are a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), ventilated seats, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system. To make this unit even more special, it comes with a badge that displays Anand Mahindra’s signature, marking its exclusivity.

The auction for the first unit of the Mahindra Thar Roxx took place on September 15 and 16, starting with a reserve price of Rs 25 lakh. Within just 24 hours, bids soared beyond Rs 1 crore. This event attracted over 10,980 registrations, nearly twice as many as the previous auction for the Thar 3-Door model. All funds raised from the auction, along with a matching contribution from Mahindra, will be donated to the Naandi Foundation, which focuses on improving the live of farmers and girls in India.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available with two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. The auctioned model is equipped with the 2.2-litre diesel engine, which produces 172bhp and 370Nm of torque, and it comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 4-wheel drive system that includes low range. When bookings open on October 3, the generated significant interest, leading to over 1.76 lakh bookings in just one hour.

Aakash Minda, Executive Director of Minda Corporation Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening his ties to the legacy of this iconic SUV. He highlighted the importance of this auction as a way to support a cause that benefits humanity.