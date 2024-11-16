Mahindra XUV400 Shines with 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results

Mahindra XUV400 |

Mahindra's XUV400 EV has achieved a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, reflecting high standards in adult and child occupant protection. This recognition places it alongside Mahindra’s other top-rated SUVs, the XUV 3XO and Thar Roxx. The safety rating covers all variants of the XUV400, highlighting its robust design and safety features.

Despite being Mahindra’s sole electric vehicle offering for almost two years, the XUV400 has seen modest sales recently, with only 1,800 units sold in the past quarter, as shared by Mahindra’s leadership.

Read Also Mahindra XUV 3XO Secures 5-Star Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

The Mahindra XUV400 has excelled in safety evaluations by Bharat NCAP, achieving a commendable score of 30.38 out of 32 for adult occupant protection. The electric SUV performed notably well in crash tests, securing 14.38 points in the frontal offset test and a perfect 16 out of 16 in the side impact test. According to the report, the SUV provided good to adequate protection for both the driver and front passenger during the frontal collision, emphasizing Mahindra's commitment to safety standards.

The Mahindra XUV400 demonstrated strong child occupant safety, earning 43 out of 49 points in Bharat NCAP crash tests. It achieved a perfect 24 out of 24 in dynamic crash protection for child passengers and a flawless 12 out of 12 for child restraint system installation. However, the SUV scored 7 out of 13 in the vehicle assessment category, leaving some room for improvement in this area.

Read Also Mahindra XUV 3XO Customers Face Over One-Year Waiting Period

The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV is packed with key safety features. It comes with dual airbags for both the driver and front passenger, along with seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters for added protection. The vehicle also includes a seatbelt reminder system for the front passenger and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) to enhance overall safety. These features come as standard across all variants of the XUV400.