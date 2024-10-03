Kia Launches EV9 Electric SUV in India: Pricing Starts at Rs 1.30 Crore

Kia EV9 |

Kia has officially launched the EV9 electric SUV in India, priced at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). Built on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the same foundation that supports the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, the EV9 aims to combine luxury and sustainability.

The Kia EV9 is equipped with a powerful 99.8kWh battery, boasting an ARAI-certified range of 561 kilometers on a single charge. Charging is efficient, as it can go from 10 to 80 percent in just 24 minutes when using a 350kW fast charger.

Under the hood, the EV9 features a dual electric motor setup that delivers an impressive 379 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds. Additionally, the EV9 includes vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, enabling drivers to power various electric appliances directly from the vehicle’s battery.

The Kia EV9 is making a statement as the brand's largest and most luxurious SUV on the market. In terms of dimensions, the EV9 measures 5,015mm long, 1,980mm wide, and 1,780mm high, with a generous 3,100mm wheelbase and a ground clearance of 198mm, providing ample space and a commanding presence on the road.

Its bold design features a two-box shape, reflecting the style seen in the EV3 and EV5 models available internationally. The front end is eye-catching, with vertical headlights and Star Map LED daytime running lights, along with Kia’s signature Tiger Nose grille.

The rear design is equally impressive, showcasing vertical taillights, a large roof spoiler, and prominent Kia branding on the tailgate. Buyers can select from five stylish exterior colors: Snow White Pearl, Ocean Blue, Pebble Gray, Panthera Metal, and Aurora Black Pearl.

The Kia EV9 impresses with its dual-tone interior options, available in white-black and beige-black. Packed with advanced technology, the SUV features a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Drivers will appreciate the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and additional conveniences such as dual electric sunroofs and a 5.0-inch climate control panel. The EV9 also includes a digital key and a digital rearview mirror, along with an electrically adjustable telescopic steering wheel.

For a personalized ambiance, the vehicle offers 64-color ambient lighting and a premium 14-speaker Meridian sound system. Other highlights include over-the-air (OTA) updates, three-zone climate control, Kia Connect 2.0 with 103 connected tech features, and a wireless charging pad, ensuring a tech-savvy and comfortable ride for all passengers.