Kia Carnival MPV Now Available in India for Rs 63.90 Lakh: A Closer Look at Its Features

Kia has officially relaunched the Carnival in India with the launch of its updated fourth-generation model, priced at Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently available as a completely built-up (CBU) unit, the luxury MPV is set to shift to a completely knocked down (CKD) production method in the near future. Since bookings opened on September 16, the new Carnival has attracted significant attention, received over 1,822 bookings in just the first 24 hours.

The new Kia Carnival, launched in India, will come with only one engine option. It features a Smartstream 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, CRDi turbocharged diesel engine that produces 190 bhp and 441Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, allowing power to be sent to the front wheels. While the International model offers more options, such as a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine and a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid, Indian customers will only have the diesel variant available for now.

The redesigned Kia Carnival measures 5,155mm long, 1,995mm wide, and 1,775mm tall, including roof rails, with a wheelbase of 3,090mm. This latest model features a striking SUV-inspired design, moving away from the look of its predecessor. The front boasts a larger grille and includes vertically stacked LED headlights alongside unique L-shaped daytime running lights. The addition of 18-inch alloy wheels enhances the overall aesthetic, making the Carnival stand out in the luxury MPV segment.

The Kia Carnival impresses with its spacious 7-seat arrangement, designed in a practical 2+2+3 layout that combines comfort and luxury. The interior showcases quality materials and modern technology, with different color themes based on the variant. The base Limousine trim features a dark blue and grey scheme, while the Limousine Plus variant boasts an elegant brown and black look.

The MPV comes packed with high-end features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen for seamless wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as an 11-inch head-up display. Other amenities include a digital driver's display, two electric sunroofs, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, powered and ventilated seats for added comfort, easy-access sliding doors, wireless phone charging, and three-zone climate control, ensuring a pleasant experience for everyone on board.

The updated Kia Carnival is equipped with a comprehensive array of safety features designed to enhance both performance and protection. It includes all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking brakes, and eight airbags for maximum safety. The MPV also features a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) for added convenience and security.

In addition, the Carnival comes with a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) package, which includes adaptive cruise control, blind spot collision warning, forward collision avoidance, and lane keep assist. These features ensure a safer driving experience for families and adventure-seekers alike.