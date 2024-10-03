 Kia Carnival MPV Now Available in India for Rs 63.90 Lakh: A Closer Look at Its Features
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesKia Carnival MPV Now Available in India for Rs 63.90 Lakh: A Closer Look at Its Features

Kia Carnival MPV Now Available in India for Rs 63.90 Lakh: A Closer Look at Its Features

The redesigned Kia Carnival measures 5,155mm long, 1,995mm wide, and 1,775mm tall.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Kia Carnival |

Kia has officially relaunched the Carnival in India with the launch of its updated fourth-generation model, priced at Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently available as a completely built-up (CBU) unit, the luxury MPV is set to shift to a completely knocked down (CKD) production method in the near future. Since bookings opened on September 16, the new Carnival has attracted significant attention, received over 1,822 bookings in just the first 24 hours.

Read Also
Everything You Need to Know About the New Kia Carens Facelift
article-image

The new Kia Carnival, launched in India, will come with only one engine option. It features a Smartstream 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, CRDi turbocharged diesel engine that produces 190 bhp and 441Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, allowing power to be sent to the front wheels. While the International model offers more options, such as a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine and a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid, Indian customers will only have the diesel variant available for now.

Read Also
Kia Unveils New GTX Variants and Colors for Sonet and Seltos in India
article-image

The redesigned Kia Carnival measures 5,155mm long, 1,995mm wide, and 1,775mm tall, including roof rails, with a wheelbase of 3,090mm. This latest model features a striking SUV-inspired design, moving away from the look of its predecessor. The front boasts a larger grille and includes vertically stacked LED headlights alongside unique L-shaped daytime running lights. The addition of 18-inch alloy wheels enhances the overall aesthetic, making the Carnival stand out in the luxury MPV segment.

Kia EV9

Kia EV9 |

The Kia Carnival impresses with its spacious 7-seat arrangement, designed in a practical 2+2+3 layout that combines comfort and luxury. The interior showcases quality materials and modern technology, with different color themes based on the variant. The base Limousine trim features a dark blue and grey scheme, while the Limousine Plus variant boasts an elegant brown and black look.

FPJ Shorts
Cruel! Minor Boy Tied To Pole, Brutally Beaten With Stick Allegedly For Stealing Money From Ganpati Pandal In UP's Pratapgarh; VIDEO Surfaces
Cruel! Minor Boy Tied To Pole, Brutally Beaten With Stick Allegedly For Stealing Money From Ganpati Pandal In UP's Pratapgarh; VIDEO Surfaces
Did Jayam Ravi Marry Priyanka Mohan Days After Announcing Divorce With Aarti? Actors' Wedding Photo Goes Viral
Did Jayam Ravi Marry Priyanka Mohan Days After Announcing Divorce With Aarti? Actors' Wedding Photo Goes Viral
'Wealth Isn’t The Issue - How It’s Used Is': Harsh Goenka’s Tweet On Billionaires; Here’s What He Said
'Wealth Isn’t The Issue - How It’s Used Is': Harsh Goenka’s Tweet On Billionaires; Here’s What He Said
Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Reena Dutta Gets Emotional At Father's Last Rites, Kiran Rao & Junaid Khan Attend (VIDEO)
Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Reena Dutta Gets Emotional At Father's Last Rites, Kiran Rao & Junaid Khan Attend (VIDEO)
Read Also
Kia Seltos HTE Base Variant Introduces Five New Colours, Starting at Rs 10.90 Lakh
article-image

The MPV comes packed with high-end features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen for seamless wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as an 11-inch head-up display. Other amenities include a digital driver's display, two electric sunroofs, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, powered and ventilated seats for added comfort, easy-access sliding doors, wireless phone charging, and three-zone climate control, ensuring a pleasant experience for everyone on board.

The updated Kia Carnival is equipped with a comprehensive array of safety features designed to enhance both performance and protection. It includes all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking brakes, and eight airbags for maximum safety. The MPV also features a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) for added convenience and security.

In addition, the Carnival comes with a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) package, which includes adaptive cruise control, blind spot collision warning, forward collision avoidance, and lane keep assist. These features ensure a safer driving experience for families and adventure-seekers alike.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kia Launches EV9 Electric SUV in India: Pricing Starts at Rs 1.30 Crore

Kia Launches EV9 Electric SUV in India: Pricing Starts at Rs 1.30 Crore

Kia Carnival MPV Now Available in India for Rs 63.90 Lakh: A Closer Look at Its Features

Kia Carnival MPV Now Available in India for Rs 63.90 Lakh: A Closer Look at Its Features

Drive Electrified: Caterham Project V

Drive Electrified: Caterham Project V

Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition Launched: Celebrating 8 Years of Journeys

Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition Launched: Celebrating 8 Years of Journeys

Volkswagen Expands Virtus Range with New GT Plus Sport and GT Line Variants

Volkswagen Expands Virtus Range with New GT Plus Sport and GT Line Variants