Kia Unveils New GTX Variants and Colors for Sonet and Seltos in India

Kia’s popular SUV models in India, the Seltos and Sone, have received updates. Now, both are offered in a new GTX variant with fresh color choices. The Kia Sonet’s new trim fits between the HTX+ and GTX+ models, priced at Rs 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Seltos GTX model is exclusively available with an automatic gearbox.

Additionally, the X-Line versions of both vehicles now feature a stylish new Aurora Black Pearl paint option. These updates aim to enhance the appeal of Kia’s SUV lineup in the Indian market.

Under the hood, Kia Sonet offers two engine choices: a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with 6-speed automatic torque converter, and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine matched with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The Kia Sonet GTX comes packed with a range of features includes a 360-degree surround camera with blind spot monitoring, LED fog lamps, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6-airbags, an air purifier, front and rear parking sensors, automatic headlamps, four-way adjustable driver seats and ventilated front seats.

In another news, Kia Sonet has sold over 4 lakh units, counting sales in both India and abroad. This milestone comes in under four years since its launch in September 2020. Among the 4 lakh units sold, 3,17,754 were bought in India, and another 85,814 exported worldwide. Furthermore, petrol models constitute 63% of sales, while diesel makes up 37%.

The Kia Seltos GTX is priced at Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes loaded with premium features. Color options include the new Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Intense Red, Gravity Grey, Sparkling Silver, and Imperial Blue. The car is equipped with features like Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, electric parking brake with auto hold, dual-zone fully automatic air conditioner and 10.25-inch color LCD MID for information display.

Powering options include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a DCT gearbox and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with an automatic transmission, catering to diverse preferences for performance and efficiency.