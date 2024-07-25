Everything You Need to Know About the New Kia Carens Facelift

Kia Carens |

Since its launch in February 2022, the Kia Carens has proven to be a popular choice for buyers, thanks to its flexible seating, impressive feature set, and attractive pricing. By mid-2024, it had sold 1.5 lakh units, with half of the sales coming from mid-range and top-tier variants. To continue this strong performance, Kia India is gearing up to introduce a major facelift for the Carens by mid-2025. This update aims to enhance the model's appeal and drive even greater sales success.

Kia is set to relaunch the upgraded fourth-generation Carens facelift in mid-2025, focusing on minor cosmetic updates to meet the rising demand for MPVs in India. The refreshed Carens will feature new angular headlamps and a full-width LED light bar connecting its updated rear LED taillights, while retaining its current lighting design. Inside, the car will offer more modern enhancements such as a 360-degree camera, voice command capabilities, ADAS Level 1 features, blind spot monitoring, and emergency braking.

The upcoming Kia Carens facelift will keep its current engine lineup, featuring a 115bhp 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 140bhp 1.4L turbo petrol engine, and a 115bhp 1.5L diesel engine. All these powertrains will be paired with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox. However, the turbo petrol and diesel variants will also offer options for a 6-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission. This range of powertrains aims to provide flexibility and performance for different driving preferences.

The existing Kia Carens is priced between Rs 10.52 lakh and Rs 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom). With the launch of the updated model, a price adjustment is anticipated. The new Carens is expected to be priced between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh for the lower trims, and from Rs 19.90 lakh to Rs 20.10 lakh for the higher-end versions.

The refreshed Kia Carens will enter a competitive market, facing stiff competition from rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6, and Hyundai Alcazar. These competitors offer strong powertrains and feature-rich options, making the segment highly competitive for the updated Carens.