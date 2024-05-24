Kia Reveals EV3 Electric SUV: Potential Launch in India?

Kia EV3 |

The all-new Kia EV3, an electric SUV from the South Korean automaker, has been unveiled in its final production form. Scheduled for release in South Korea in June 2024, followed by Europe later in the same year and Asian markets in early 2025, it has not yet been confirmed for launch in India. Equipped with a front axle-mounted electric motor, it delivers 201bhp and 283Nm of torque, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100kmph in 7.5 seconds and reaching a top speed of 170kmph.

The Kia EV3's Long-Range version can travel up to 600km on the WLTP cycle. Its battery, using a 400V setup, takes about 31 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent. This new electric SUV also has V2L (vehicle-to-load) capabilities and paddle shifters for regenerative braking.

Inside, the Kia EV3 shares its layout and features with the EV9, boasting a 30-inch widescreen setup and accompanying software. The EV3 features two 12.3-inch floating infotainment screens with AV vents and haptic buttons below them. The steering wheel has two spokes with media and navigation controls. The center console offers various storage compartments, and there's a front center armrest with a retractable table. The driver's seat includes a 'relaxation mode' for added comfort.

The design of the new Kia EV3 is futuristic and stays true to its concept. It features Kia's signature 'Tiger Nose' upfront, with horizontal and vertical LED lighting elements and sporty cladding on the bumper and hood. Flared wheel arches with black plastic cladding, flush door handles, and a large glasshouse enhance its side profile. The electric SUV also sports a sloping roofline, vertically positioned taillamps, a prominent rear spoiler, dual-tone bumper, and trapezoidal creases over the front and rear fenders.

The EV3 will also offer GT Line variants, featuring design elements specific to the GT Line. Its dimensions stand at 4300mm in length, 1850mm in height, and 1560mm in width, with a wheelbase of 2680mm. Compared to the Seltos, it's slightly shorter but wider.