 Kawasaki Vulcan S 2025 Launched in India at Rs 7.10 Lakh: All You Need to Know
Kawasaki Vulcan S 2025 Launched in India at Rs 7.10 Lakh: All You Need to Know

The Kawasaki Vulcan S is equipped with a 649cc liquid-cooled engine, producing 59.9bhp and 62.4Nm of torque.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
2025 Kawasaki Vulcan S

Kawasaki has rolled out the 2025 Vulcan S in India at a price of Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version comes with a fresh Pearl Matte Green colour, giving the bike a more refined look. While the design gets a stylish update, the core features remain the same.

The Kawasaki Vulcan S is equipped with a 649cc liquid-cooled engine, producing 59.9bhp and 62.4Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox for smooth shifting and reliable performance. Built on a sturdy perimeter frame, the bike offers good handling and stability. It rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, providing a nice balance of agility and control. The suspension, featuring 41mm telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock with adjustable preload, ensures a comfortable and steady ride on different type of roads.

2025 Kawasaki Vulcan S

The Kawasaki Vulcan S is equipped with disc brakes at both the front and rear, ensuring reliable braking performance. Its 14-litre fuel tank offers a decent range for longer rides, and the bike’s 235 kg weight makes it manageable and easy to control. With a seat height of 705mm, while the 130mm ground clearance helps in smoothly handling bumps an uneven road.

2025 Kawasaki Vulcan S

The Kawasaki Vulcan S boasts a low profile and a comfortable riding position, typical of traditional cruisers. The bike is updated with a stylish oval headlamp, sleek black components, and alloy wheels, giving it a fresh appearance. While it may not have an abundance of advanced features, it prioritizes performance and style. The semi-digital display clearly presents all necessary information, and the inclusion of dual-channel ABS enhances safety on the road, even without Bluetooth connectivity.

In the month of June this year, Kawasaki has launched a limited-edition model of the Ninja ZX-4RR Supersport bike in India. This special version is priced at Rs 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ninja ZX-4RR Limited Edition comes in a stunning Kawasaki Racing Green color scheme, which is a mix of Lime Grey and Ebony. This makes it a more premium option compared to the standard version, which comes in Metallic Spark Black.

Kawasaki Vulcan S 2025 Launched in India at Rs 7.10 Lakh: All You Need to Know

KTM 250 Duke 2024 Launched at Rs 2.41 Lakh: Gets TFT Display and LED Headlamp

Dacia Bigster SUV Unveiled: A First Look at the Three-Row Renault Duster

Easy, Electric, Efficient: Honda Prologue 2024

New Mercedes Benz E-Class LWB Launched in India: Prices Begin at Rs 78.5 Lakh