Kawasaki Launches Exclusive Ninja ZX-4RR Limited Edition for Rs. 9.10 Lakh in India

Kawasaki has launched a limited-edition model of the Ninja ZX-4RR Supersport bike in India. This special version is priced at Rs 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ninja ZX-4RR Limited Edition comes in a stunning Kawasaki Racing Green color scheme, which is a mix of Lime Grey and Ebony. This makes it a more premium option compared to the standard version, which comes in Metallic Spark Black.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Limited Edition features a 399cc inline four-cylinder engine. This liquid-cooled engine delivers 76bhp, and with RAM air, it reaches 80bhp. It also produces 39Nm of torque. The bike has a 6-speed gearbox and includes a bi-directional quick-shifter and a slipper clutch as standard features.

The Ninja ZX-4RR Limited Edition features a WorldSBK-inspired steel trellis frame. It has 37mm inverted Showa separate-function forks at the front that can be adjusted for preload. At the rear, it has a horizontal back-link Showa mono-shock, adjustable for rebound, compression, and preload. Braking is handled by 290mm dual discs at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear, both equipped with dual-channel ABS.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Limited Edition comes with various electronic aids, including traction control and dual-channel ABS. It also features a quick-shifter, slipper clutch, and offers two power modes. Additionally, riders can choose from four riding modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and a customizable Rider mode.