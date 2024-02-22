Kawasaki Launches Its New Ninja 500 In India

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 22, 2024
The bike joins the Ninja 400 and the Ninja 300 in the company’s Indian portfolio.
The Ninja 500 features a brand-new 451cc parallel-twin engine, delivering 45bhp at 9000rpm and 42.6Nm of torque at 6000rpm.
The bike is built with a six-speed gearbox with slip and assist function.
It comes equipped with an LCD instrument cluster instead of the SE’s color TFT display and standard Bluetooth connectivity.
The bike is equipped with 17-inch wheels, with braking handled by a 310mm disc at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear.
Aprilia RS 457 and Yamaha YZF-R3 are one of Kawasaki Ninja 500's top competition.
The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is available at a price of Rs 5.24 lakh, ex-showroom.
