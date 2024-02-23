After Ninja 500, Kawasaki Launches The 2024 Z900 In India

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 23, 2024
The Z900 is propelled by a 948cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine generates 123.6bhp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 98.6Nm at 7,700rpm.
The bike is available in two colour options – Metallic Spark Black and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey.
The braking system of the Z900 comprises dual 300mm discs at the front and a single 250mm disc at the rear.
The safety features of the Z900 include dual-channel ABS. Additionally, the bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with 120/70 front and 180/55 rear tyres.
The Kawasaki Z900 is equipped with various advanced features including a traction control system, riding modes, full-LED lighting, power modes.
BMW F900R and Triumph Street Triple RS are some Kawasaki Z900's direct rival.
The Kawasaki Z900 is priced at Rs. 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)