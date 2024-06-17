Kawasaki Launches Updated Ninja 300 in India: Fresh Designs and Affordable Pricing

Kawasaki Ninja 300 |

Kawasaki India has introduced the 2024 Ninja 300 in the country, enhancing its entry-level lineup with two fresh color options. The latest model year brings Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Grey, each adorned with new body graphics. These join the existing Lime Green shade already offered. The updated Ninja 300 retains its previous price tag of Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

In India, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 remains one of the models available globally. It runs on a 296cc parallel-twin engine that delivers 38.8 bhp and 26.1Nm of torque. The engine is paired with 6-speed gearbox. This bike also features an assist and slipper clutch. Built on a tubular diamond-type chassis where the engine serves as a structural component, the bike rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The motorcycle features 37mm telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock in the rear, providing 120mm and 132mm of travel respectively for smooth handling over bumps. Braking is handled by a 290mm petal disc in the front and a 220mm petal disc in the rear, equipped with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

Read Also Kawasaki Launches Its New Ninja 500 In India

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR |

Recently, Kawasaki has launched a limited-edition model of the Ninja ZX-4RR Supersport bike in India. This special version is priced at Rs 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ninja ZX-4RR Limited Edition comes in a stunning Kawasaki Racing Green color scheme, which is a mix of Lime Grey and Ebony. This makes it a more premium option compared to the standard version, which comes in Metallic Spark Black.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Limited Edition features a 399cc inline four-cylinder engine. This liquid-cooled engine delivers 76bhp, and with RAM air, it reaches 80bhp. It also produces 39Nm of torque. The bike has a 6-speed gearbox and includes a bi-directional quick-shifter and a slipper clutch as standard features.