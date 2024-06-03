Thrill Seeker: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Launched At ₹9.10 Lakh

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 03, 2024

The Kawasaki has launched the Ninja ZX-4RR, priced at Rs 9,10,000 (ex-showroom).

It is Rs 61,000 more expensive than the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R.

The bike will be available in limited numbers as CBU (Completely Built Up) units.

It features a preload-adjustable 37mm Showa SFF-BP inverted fork and a fully adjustable Showa BFRC-lite monoshock.

The bike is powered by a 399cc, in-line four-cylinder engine, making 77PS at 14,500rpm and 39Nm at 13,000rpm (80PS with RAM air intake).

It includes a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity.

It also includes two display modes (Normal and Circuit) and four riding modes (Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider).

