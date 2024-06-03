Brimming With Intrigue: Alfa Romeo's Plug-In Electric 'Tonale'

By: Vikrant Durgale | June 03, 2024
The Tonale provides two options for incredibly efficient and smooth charging. Level 1 chargers take eight or more hours to fully charge a vehicle, while level 2 chargers take just 2.5 hours.
Our advanced standard and optional alert systems make use of cameras, scanners, and radar sensors to help prevent accidents and give drivers a sense of security.
The alfa romeo console has driver attention alert.
The Tonale includes radar technology to monitor and detect hazards from every perspective.
Alfa Romeo's electrical development has led to redesigned In Drive Mode
you can travel up to 32 miles on a single electric charge and drive freely and independently.
Thanks For Reading!